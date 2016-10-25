Rock County involved with arrest of South Dakota kidnapper

Rock County deputies were involved in the arrest of a South Dakota kidnapping suspect who led authorities on a pursuit from Sioux Falls to western Rock County.

The suspect was apprehended Tuesday morning just over the border into South Dakota after Rock County farmers reported a car speeding down a gravel road into an abandoned acreage.

According to Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a woman in Sioux Falls called 911 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to report a man had kidnapped her and forced her into the trunk of a car.

Guided by her cell phone GPS and the description of the car, an Oldsmobile Alero, Sioux Falls officers located the suspect, and a pursuit headed west from Sioux Falls on I-90 into Minnesota.

The suspect reportedly turned north on Highway 23 for several miles, and then west on gravel roads back into South Dakota.

Minnehaha and Rock County deputies and South Dakota and Minnesota Troopers assisted with the pursuit.

Rock County farmers Dick and Teresa Kramer were harvesting corn in nearby fields when Teresa noticed a silver car speed by on the gravel road and pull into an abandoned acreage

She alerted the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and officers cornered the suspect on that acreage about 1 1/2 miles west of the Palisade Lutheran Church on Highway 23. The address was 4877 240th St. in South Dakota.

The suspect was apprehended a short while later after he reportedly attempted to flee through nearby fields.

As of 9:45 a.m. the victim and suspect were not yet identified, but Clemens said the woman had been badly beaten.

He said she was safe and would likely be OK, but he was not able to comment on whether the incident was a stranger abduction or if she knew her attacker.