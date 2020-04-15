Rock County has first two confirmed COVID cases

Rock County learned of its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus this week as numbers continue to climb across the state and nation.

As of Tuesday, there were no more additional local cases, and local emergency management officials continued to prepare for an anticipated “surge” of patients weeks from now.

In addition to securing personal protective equipment for “front line” workers — medical workers, first responders, fire departments and others — local public health officials are working on streamlining information.

According to Jason Kloss, environmental health manager for Southwest Health and Human Services, when a Rock County resident tests positive, the information goes to the Minnesota Department of Health which notifies local public health and connects with the patient.

Information about the patient’s town, where they work and their specific address is not made known to the public, although law enforcement and first responders are made aware of coronavirus cases if they’re involved with those addresses.

Kloss said there’s no way to confirm if Rock County residents work at Smithfield Foods (which shut down Sunday after an outbreak in the hog processing plant).

“But it is likely that some employees that work at this plant also live in Rock County,” Kloss said. “Community members should be mindful of this and practice recommended disease prevention strategies. “

According to Kloss, 73 coronavirus tests were conducted at Sanford Luverne so far, but of these, none of the positive cases involved Rock County residents.

“However, tests kits are still in short supply,” Kloss said. “There are limitations on which patients are tested for COVID.”

He said what’s important is to focus on what local leaders are able to do.

“Members of the Rock County COVID-19 Response Team are working closely with the Sanford Luverne Team as the community prepares for a potential surge in disease,” Kloss said.

According to Rock County Emergency Management Director Kyle Oldre, this flow of information needs to improve among all hospitals in the regional level among all hospitals affected.

“There’s a jam somewhere,” Oldre said. “We’re not convinced the information is coming down in a timely order.”

He’s referring to a Magnolia resident who said he tested positive as a Smithfield Foods worker, but local public health officials have yet to be notified.

“Somebody should draw a flow chart with times on it, so we know the time frame from when a person tested to when we’re notified,” Oldre said.

Kloss said everyone needs to be cautious, regardless of confirmed numbers.

“The report of confirmed positive cases reaffirms that community members should continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, most importantly staying home when sick,” he said.