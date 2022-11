Members of the Rock County DFL volunteered their time with an Adopt-a-Highway service project on Friday, Oct. 21, near Luverne. Pictured are (front, from left) Nicole Henrichs, Suanne Ohme, Rhonna Jarchow, (back) Carol Serie, Lona Klosterbuer, Larry Nelson, Connie Connell, Shirley Klosterbuer, Carol Morgan, Rich Morgan, Dave Svingen, and Pat Baustian. Not pictured is Carol Svingen.