Rock County deputies diffuse standoff with Luverne resident

Local law enforcement was involved in a standoff with a Luverne resident for several hours Monday night before the ordeal ended without incident.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office was called to 123 North Estey at about 5:20 for a welfare check on Douglas Randall Schmidt.

Law Enforcement was advised that Schmidt was intoxicated and that weapons may be involved. When officers arrived, Schmidt told them he was fine and that they could leave.

Knowing of a weapon in the home and about his condition, deputies set up a perimeter around the house and attempted to communicate with Schmidt, who eventually allowed discussion and then left with officers to be brought in for evaluation.

According to Sheriff Evan Verbrugge, Schmidt’s mother recently moved into a nursing home after he had cared for her a number of years.

“This was tough for him to deal with,” Verbrugge said. “He wasn’t a danger to the public or himself. Law enforcement took proper procedures to making sure that both he and the public were safe.”

No charges will be filed as he did not threaten the public or law enforcement.

Rock County had five deputies along with one state patrol officer involved. Rock County Ambulance was also on the scene.