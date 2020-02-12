Rock County chosen for digital pilot project

Story has been updated to include a new online survey address.

A pilot program through Purdue University aims to increase civic digital engagement in Rock County, one of three Minnesota counties selected for the university’s Digital Ready Communities project.

“Rock County was selected because the Blandin Foundation suggested we reach out to them,” said Roberto Gallardo, director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development. “They have an awesome group of leaders that are involved in other broadband/digital matters.”

Other participating communities include Le Sueur and Koochiching counties.

The Rock County Library is finishing a two-year Blandin grant project to help the community to connect with and use the countywide broadband internet service effectively.

Library Director Calla Jarvie agreed to work through the steps developed by university personnel.

She recently outlined the digital readiness program to Rock County commissioners.

“It’s a pilot program so we don’t really have any idea how it’s going to work — we have nothing to compare it to — but it’s especially important now when so many of us are relying on online services versus in-person with COVID,” she said.

A digital assets group was assembled for the pilot program that may last six to nine months

The group consists of various stakeholders in city and county departments, law enforcement, fire departments and Extension service. Each already has an online presence such as websites, social media or blogs.

“This group in turn will leverage digital platforms throughout the community to increase civic engagement, communication, responsiveness and ultimately trust,” Gallardo said.

The group is conducting a community survey in order to create an engagement plan.

The survey asks how residents currently interact and network online.

“This will also provide valuable information to the digital assets group as they leverage digital platforms to increase civic engagement and trust,” Gallardo said.

The 10-minute survey can be completed online at https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1Rg6Tv3VYeKxSap.

Paper copies are available at the library, city offices and at the Rock County Courthouse. Once completed, the paper copies can be returned to the same places.

Surveys will be accepted through Jan. 12.