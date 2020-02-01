Rock County adds deputy sheriff

Sheriff Evan Verbrugge swore in the newest Rock County deputy, Slayton native Dylan Nelson, at the Dec. 23 county commissioners’ meeting.

Nelson replaces deputy Shelley Douty, who resigned in September after 12 years with the local sheriff’s office. Nelson, a May 2020 graduate of Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, was joined at the swearing-in ceremony by his parents, Dale and Linda Nelson, who both worked in emergency management services, his sister, Dareth Ross, and his youngest niece, Theda.

“With a new person, you can train them how you want them,” Verbrugge said. “It feels like he will be a good fit for Rock County — his temperament and style — so we are kind of excited (to have him join the force).”