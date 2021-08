The results reported for Open Class competition at the 2021 Rock County Fair are as follows:

Floral

•Best of Show: Nick DeBoer.

•Reserve Best of Show: Eileen Hemme.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Jean Jongerius Hoffman, Eileen Hemme, Nick DeBoer, Shirley Connor, Cambrie Bork, Marlyn Luitjens.

