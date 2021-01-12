A return to a community Christmas season

The traditional free community meal, pictures with Santa and lighting of the community Christmas tree returned to the Hills community Monday night after a yearlong pandemic hiatus. At the Hills Building Communities Stronger community club-sponsored event, a soup and sandwich dinner was served at the Hills American Legion, where Santa greeted children and took gift requests. Mild weather allowed residents to linger around the community Christmas tree decorated with ornaments from friends and relatives. The tree, located near the Hills Veterans Memorial, will stay lighted through the holiday season.