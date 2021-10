Monday morning's funeral procession for James "Jimmy Jo" Johannsen included a Luverne Fire Department escort and an American flag draped from the ladder truck over the Highway 75 and Main Street intersection. Johannsen joined the Luverne Fire Department in 1973, and from 1981 to 1997 he served as the fire chief. He died Wednesday, Sept. 22, at age 78. His full obituary appears on page 7A.

