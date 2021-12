Students at Luverne Elementary donned their Sunday best and practiced their dinner table manners Friday at the Parents Partners in Education-sponsored Respect Lunch in the school commons. Instead of the regular cafeteria-style service, kitchen staff prepared a sit-down dinner where the students were joined by a parent or adult volunteer.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.