Rep. Schomacker sponsors SW Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship Program

In the effort to keep local students working in Minnesota after their high school career has ended, State Representative Joe Schomacker (R-Luverne) is sponsoring the Southwestern Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship Program.

“I’m pleased to carry this bill on behalf of the southwest Minnesota mayors,” Schomacker said.

“Their plan is one more attempt at keeping graduating students in their hometown while creating great opportunities for businesses to offer apprenticeships.”

Schomacker said the plan establishes a pilot program allowing Minnesota West colleges to provide student scholarships for technical careers in high demand. Following graduation, the student would commit to three years of full-time employment with a participating local employer. Southwestern Minnesota employers can also receive tax incentives for offering apprenticeships under this program.

Once approved, this program allows Minnesota to compete with South Dakota and its Build Dakota scholarship plan which also puts students into technical careers.

Hundreds of southwestern Minnesota students have chosen to cross the border and work in South Dakota due to its program.

“Too many graduating seniors see the Build Dakota program as their best option,” Schomacker said.

“We want the people who have grown up in southwestern Minnesota to stay in southwestern Minnesota, and one of the ways to do that is to help them develop the skills they need to secure a good paying job. That is the ultimate goal of this workforce scholarship program.”