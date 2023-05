The Luverne Redbirds baseball team will face the Sioux Falls Canaries at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, for an exhibition game on Redbird Field in Luverne.

The event is sponsored by Take 16 Brewing Co., which is brewing a special craft beer for the Canaries baseball program.

“It’s kind of a fun kick-off for summer,” said Luke Rensink, Take 16 master brewer and general manager.