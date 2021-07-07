Reclaim Community hosts three events as part of July 9-11 Jasper Quartzsiter Days

The Reclaim Community, which is working to preserve the historic Jasper school, will host three events for this weekend’s Jasper Quartzsiter Days celebration.

The July 9-11 weekend features a Friday night classic car cruise-in and barbecue meal, a Saturday vendor fair and farmers market followed by a community meal and evening parade.

Tents will be set up along Main (Wall) Street for the vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They may move to the park if necessary.

Also on Saturday local “athletes” can participate in the popular Quartzsiter 0.5k UN-run “race” for donuts and beer.

“If you’re barely willing to put in any athletic effort, and you enjoy carbs, this is the event for you,” states the online event promotion.

“It’s all inclusive — no need for talent or hard work, and you can be rewarded with a T-shirt, medal and flashy car sticker to show off how much community spirit you have.”

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Jasper/QuartzsiterPoint5k.

Proceeds from these events will support Reclaim Community’s efforts to secure grants for preserving Jasper’s historic quartzite buildings and help pay for repairs and maintenance through the construction planning process.

Reclaim Community is working with the Quartzsiter Club to host Jasper’s celebration, along with the Lions, Historical Society and other volunteers and groups.

Progress so far and future plans

Architectural blueprints are nearly finished for Bauman Hall, as is the Historic Structure Report to evaluate the conditions and repair needs of the Jasper School.

To date the group has raised over $148,000 in grant funds and $120,000 in private donations that have been reinvested in projects in Jasper,

Volunteers are also hoping to start a new community fund to assist historic building owners with funding to help with costs of repairing their historic buildings.

The fund would support a “30-30-30 split” of grant funding, low interest community loans and owner investment to preserve and renovate downtown buildings.

The group describes it as “a powerful economic strategy of creating jobs and providing affordable business spaces and residences, as well as dramatically increasing property tax base for the city and attracting more investment.”

More details about Quartzsiter Days and about Reclaim Community can be found at reclaimcommunity.org.