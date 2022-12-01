Recertify private pesticide applicator license

If you plan to use a Restricted Use Pesticide on land or sites for the production of agricultural commodities, reside in the state of Minnesota, and your private pesticide applicator certification expires on March 1, 2022, you need to renew your certification. You can double-check your certification status at https://z.umn.edu/PPAlookupMDA. While there are several options to recertify in 2022, the cost is the same ($75) regardless of the option you choose.

Option 1: Attend a live in-person workshop.

Workshops offer a great opportunity to review regulations and safety issues related to pesticide application, as well as provide you with the latest University research on integrated pest management.

Recertification workshops scheduled for southwestern Minnesota include (complete list at www.pat.umn.edu):

•Jan. 27*, Pipestone, MN West Community & Technical College, Room 103, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Jan. 28, Slayton, Murray County 4-H Bldg., 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Feb. 2, Sleepy Eye, Sleepy Eye Event Center, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Feb. 7, Fairmont, Knights of Columbus, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Feb. 10, Marshall, Merit Center, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Feb. 14, Jackson, American Legion, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

•Feb. 22, Worthington, Worthington Event Center, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•Feb 23*, Lamberton, Southwest Research and Outreach Center, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

*Masks required at these locations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Anyone attending a workshop for recertification must bring a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. Bringing your Private Pesticide Applicator Certification Card will assist in the registration process as well. Please note you must attend the entire workshop to meet recertification requirements.

Walk-ins are welcome, but NEW this year, pre-registration is available, up to three days prior to the event at www.pat.umn.edu (be sure to note cancellation policies). Check-in will start 30 minutes prior to the posted start time. For walk-ins, payment will be collected by checks only.

In case of inclement weather, please call the Farm Information Line at 1-800-232-9077 for any weather-related updates. You can also check our Twitter feed @UmnPSEE or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UmnPsee for weather-related program changes.

Workshop topics include:

•Pesticide Laws and Regulations.

•Personal Protective Equipment.

•Planning a Successful Pesticide Application.

•Current Crop/Pest Issues and Integrated Pest Management.

Option 2: Take an online, self-paced Canvas Course.

With this option you work through educational modules at your own pace (if you do not finish in one sitting, your work will be saved and resume where you left off). Note, this course must be finished by Feb. 28, 2022. Registration can be found at www.pat.umn.edu under the “Self-paced course” section.

Option 3: Take the exam online by going to www.pat.umn.edu and clicking on the “Exams” section. The manual (19th edition), which helps with the test, is available at no cost online.

Option 4: Take the mail-in written exam by picking up a test packet at most county Extension offices or by contacting the Worthington Regional Extension Office (507-372-3900, Ext 3901). You may also request a hard copy of the manual (cost of $10) to help with the test.

Option 5: Attend a live, online Zoom workshop (Feb 24, 1:00 to 4:30 OR Feb 25, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Space is very limited and pre-registration is required. See more details at www.pat.umn.edu.

Successful completion of any of these options will renew your certification for three years. For more details and requirements on all the options, including payment and cancellation policies, go to: www.pat.umn.edu.

Note that these workshops are separate from the additional, annual training required for certified applicators who wish to apply dicamba formulations onto dicamba-tolerant soybeans. Check the Minnesota Crop Production Retailers Association website at https://mcpr-cca.org/dicamba-information-trainings/ for more information regarding these sessions. If you plan to apply paraquat, see https://z.umn.edu/paraquat for more details on additional training requirements as well.

If you have never been certified or your certification has already expired, you MUST take the test either online or by the mail-in option to receive your certification. After successfully becoming certified, you will be eligible for recertification options when it is time to renew in three years.

Contact Liz Stahl, Extension Educator in Crops (507-372-3900 ext. 3912, or stah0012@umn.edu) if you have questions or need further information about these workshops.

Liz Stahl is an Extension Educator in Crops with University of Minnesota Extension