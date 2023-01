When Mother Nature makes snow, the Sno-Masters Snowmobile Club makes trails — 110 miles of groomed trails in Rock County.

And last week’s 15 to 20 inches of snow created excitement among local snowmobile enthusiasts.

“I can say this is the first year the ditches have been this full in my 13 years running the groomer,” said Greg VandeVelde, Sno-Masters Club leader.