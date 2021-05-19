Rauk leaves legacy of volunteer fire service

Rick Rauk (front, center) passed away May 13, leaving behind a long legacy of volunteer firefighting service in the community. Marlys Rauk recently shared a photograph of seven Rauk firefighters with the Star Herald. “Two are retired and five are still active,” she said. “I think that it is pretty special to have that many firemen in one family.” Pictured left of Rick are his sons, Beaver Creek Fire Chief Jason Rauk and Chad Rauk. On the right are Rick’s brother, Ron Rauk, and Ron’s son, Ryan Rauk. Kneeling are Ron’s grandson, Austin, and his wife, Kendra. Rick died at age 68 of complications with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (hardening of the lungs). “For 35 years Rick was one of the first men on the scene when a fire call came in for the Beaver Creek area,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He loved fighting fires with his team.”