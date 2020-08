Five months after receiving a $14.4 million federal grant, officials with the Buffalo Ridge Railroad Authority (BRRRA) and Ellis & Eastern Railroad (E&E) will celebrate with an outdoor event at 2 p.m., Aug. 20 in Magnolia.

