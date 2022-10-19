Questions equal learning during Fire Prevention Week

Each of Luverne Elementary’s fifth-graders questioned local volunteer firefighters James Rahm and Joe Juhl Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12.

Rahm and Juhl visited the students as part of National Fire Prevention Week. They also revealed which fifth-grader’s poster would be forwarded to the state competition.

Each year volunteers with the fire department make a connection with each grade level during the second week in October. The connection could be through class visits to the local fire station, the department’s evening open house, or classroom presentations like the one Rahm and Juhl completed.

Rahm reminded the students they’ve learned numerous fire prevention tips over the five years of department visits.

“There are things you can do as you get older, and, as a result, take on new roles,” said Rahm, who’s been a local fire department volunteer for 15 years.

Many of the 10- and 11-year-olds are now babysitters, and Rahm encouraged them to know the addresses in which they are watching younger kids. He also told them to be the ones who put the unattended matches or lighters out of reach, and to leave the house if the smoke alarm indicates a hazard and smoke is present.

Getting everyone out of the house is the firefighters’ job, not theirs, Rahm stressed.

A half hour spent answering the fifth-graders’ questions revealed a lot about firefighting including:

•How many firefighters are on the Luverne Fire Department? Minimally 31 and maximum is 27.

•How long is the department’s longest ladder? 103 feet.

•How heavy is the equipment? 50 pounds; with air tank it’s 75 pounds.

•How many people does it take to hold a firehose? A hose at 1 3/4-inch diameter takes one to two people. A hose at a 2 1/2-inch diameter takes two to three people due to the pressure the water is under.

•How long does training take? Initial training is 160 hours.

•Do you have a dog at the fire station? No. Dalmatians were commonly used before trucks to protect the horses as firefighters fought fires.

Three fifth-graders were recognized in the annual poster contest. First place and $50 went to Harper Renken, second place ($40) to Harper Phelps and third place ($30) to Isley Smith. The monetary rewards were provided by the department’s relief association members.