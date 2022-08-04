Public hearing set for review of county redistricting maps

Rock County residents have until April 19 to comment on the new redistricting maps proposed for the five county commissioner districts.

The public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Herreid Board Room at the Rock County Courthouse in Luverne.

Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the county administrator’s office for anyone wanting to submit alternative redistricting maps for the hearing.

Redistricting is based on the 2020 census that put Rock County’s population at 9,704 people. Because the city of Luverne changed precinct boundaries due to the population shifts, the county also had to shift commissioner district boundaries.

Commissioners received their first look at the new district maps at their April 5 meeting.

“Each commissioner’s district, in a perfect world, would represent 20 percent or 1,941,” said County Administrator Kyle Oldre. “We do have a range of 10 percent around that number, with a high of 2,134 people to a low of 1,746 is what you can represent.”

The largest shift occurs in Kanaranzi Township, which now becomes a part of District 1 to meet the required population range.

Slight changes occur within District 5, which loses residents on Cashin Drive to District 3.

“They didn’t drastically change,” Oldre said.

If approved, the new district lines would be in effect for this fall’s election.

Population by district will then be:

•District 1, 1,884.

•District 2, 1,999.

•District 3, 2,098.

•District 4, 1,763.

•District 5, 1,960.

Each district will elect a commissioner to either a two- or four-year term.

Up for re-election to four-year terms are Stan Williamson (District 2) and Sherri Thompson (District 4.)

Up for election to two-year terms are Gary Overgaard (District 1), Greg Burger (District 3) and Jody Reisch (District 5.)

Copies of the proposed county redistricting map are available on the county’s website, www.co.rock.mn.us