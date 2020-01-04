Home / Home
Kevin and Logan Peterson wave as fire trucks drive through their neighborhood Sunday in Luverne. Peg Gacke (far right) pulls a wagon with twin granddaughters Sydnie and Sadie, joining other families along Lindale Avenue in Luverne in waving at Luverne firefighters and first responders as they drive through the neighborhood.Parade watchers on Estey Street cheer as the trucks roll by with lights flashing, and spectators signal for the sirens to blare.Mia and Millie Lanoue enjoy fire trucks passing by their house on Cedar Street.Fireman Aaron Altman waves to drivers stopped to watch the passing fire trucks and an ambulance.Sunday’s “parade” featured eight fire trucks, department vehicles and an ambulance. Josh Hayden holds daughter Halle while mom, Allyssa, records the last vehicle, Rock County Ambulance first responders Jill Johnson and Tricia Huiskes, in the end of the eight-vehicle parade down Elmhurst Avenue. Ian (left) and Beau McGovern cover their ears as fire trucks pass on Jackson Street.

Providing some respite from shelter in place

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 11:46am mfodness

Firefighters and first responders from the Luverne Volunteer Fire Department and Rock County Ambulance formed an eight-vehicle “parade” Sunday afternoon as they drove through each neighborhood with sirens, lights and smiles during the 90-minute ride. The event was intended to brighten everyone’s day, according to fire chief Dave Van Batavia. Sunday marked Day 2 of Minnesota’s 14-day shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Hardwick Fire Department drove the streets of Hardwick Wednesday night, March 24, as a sign of strength for those providing medical care during the pandemic and hope to all emergency personnel to be ready when needed.

