Providing some respite from shelter in place

Firefighters and first responders from the Luverne Volunteer Fire Department and Rock County Ambulance formed an eight-vehicle “parade” Sunday afternoon as they drove through each neighborhood with sirens, lights and smiles during the 90-minute ride. The event was intended to brighten everyone’s day, according to fire chief Dave Van Batavia. Sunday marked Day 2 of Minnesota’s 14-day shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Hardwick Fire Department drove the streets of Hardwick Wednesday night, March 24, as a sign of strength for those providing medical care during the pandemic and hope to all emergency personnel to be ready when needed.