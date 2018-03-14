Prima ballerina career would be ‘a dream come true’ for Luverne student

Luverne High School freshman Annaliese Braucht is experiencing a “just right” fit in pursuit of her career as ballerina.

She describes herself as “not too short, not too tall, idealistic proportions with a longer neck and longer arms, long-lengthy muscles and natural balance.”

This summer the 14-year-old will study the form of classical dance with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet in Manitoba, Canada.

Depending on how well Braucht performs at the four-week summer camp, she could be invited to attend the ballet’s year-round school.

“This is the most prestigious school in Canada where only a small number of students are accepted,” said Braucht, daughter of Jason and Sonja Braucht of rural Beaver Creek.

She is cautious, however, about the possibility of studying ballet full time.

“It is very common for dancers to make it this far but the door closes for a number of reasons,” she said.

Timing, injury, or a poor performance at an audition can send a dancer back home.

“Annaliese has got a lot of things on her side,” said her dance instructor Jackie Peterson-Kriens, Sioux Falls. “Just to get into a company is a huge honor.”

Grace, flexibility, a good memory for dance steps, strength and beautiful lines are among Kriens’ description of Braucht, whom she has seen on a weekly basis for the past several years.

Braucht spends four days a week in one or more classes offered at Kriens’ Dance Gallery of South Dakota in Sioux Falls.

To be successful in ballet Kriens likens a dancer’s dedication to that of an Olympic athlete’s.

“You can’t just stop working out or skip classes,” she said. “You have to maintain … a consistent schedule to gain more muscle.”

Work with a physical therapist once a week helps with Braucht’s muscle strains and soreness and development of exercises to prevent further injuries.

Blisters and bruised toenails are also common for dancers who can wear out a pair of ballet shoes in a matter of days.

For Braucht, this summer’s chance to wear out a few pointe shoes began at a very young age.

“I knew she wanted to be a dancer before she was born,” said her mother, Sonja.

She said she had to leave a Rock Moninoff concert while pregnant because the constant movements of the not-yet-born Annaliese made her sick.

When she was 2 years old, her parents enrolled her in a nearby dance program while living in Madison, Wisconsin.

As a toddler, Annaliese was exposed to tap, jazz, hip hop, ballet and, three years ago, the Cecchetti Method of ballet instruction.

“It opened my eyes to a different style focused around ballet,” Annaliese said.

Named after Enrico Cecchetti, the method focuses on a dancer’s anatomy through a series of exercises meant to enhance technical development.

“The Cecchetti style of teaching gives dancers perfect technique and saves the dancer’s body from injuries,” she said.

Braucht began the Cecchetti method by age 10 and quickly mastered the methodology and dance movement spoken in French.

She has completed four national exams on the method, passing all four, two with highly recommended marks.

Those high marks were evident in January when Braucht traveled to four auditions in Minneapolis and Indianapolis. Judges were selecting a handful of participants for the Boston and/or Royal Winnipeg ballet companies.

The auditions were the first times Braucht tried for a spot with out-of-state ballet companies.

“I can be so nervous waiting for the auditions to begin but as soon as I touch the bar, I am calm,” she said.

A lack of confidence can be a detriment to a dancer’s performance as viewed by the judges.

“If you hold back they will notice,” Braucht said.

From the four auditions, Braucht received two offers. She chose Royal Winnipeg.

Attending a summer camp is not new for Braucht, who spent four-weeks in Holland, Michigan, last year.

“Without that experience I wouldn’t have known how serious I am,” she said.

While she is at the July camp, ballet company officials will contact her parents if she is chosen to further her ballet skills at the year-round school in Canada.

“It’s been a dream of mine and every 6-year-old who wants to be a prima ballerina,” Braucht said.