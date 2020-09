The sidewalk under the Luverne High School canopy looked like a rummage sale Thursday when surplus school equipment was set out with a price tag on each item. Included for sale were ranges (gas and electric), chairs, mailboxes, weight room equipment, Smart Boards with projectors, projectors, filing cabinets, desks, an ice cream machine and a piano.

