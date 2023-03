After a three-year hiatus, Discovery Time Preschool opened its doors to visitors Friday in a special Cookies & Cardinals event for both its morning and afternoon programs. Preschoolers invited parents and grandparents to see what they do on a daily basis that included reading, playing in the gym, painting, and sharing cookies in the commons.

