Premium Minnesota Pork moves startup date to June 8

Pork processing plants in Sioux Falls and Worthington closed a month ago when coronavirus outbreaks spread among workers.

Meanwhile, Premium Iowa Pork has been plugging away at the $30 million overhaul of Luverne’s former Gold’N Plump facility to serve as its latest antibiotic-free pork processing plant.

May 4 was the planned date for 250 workers to start processing 2,500 hogs per day, but company president Dan Paquin said it will open when it’s safe to do so.

Last week he said the plant’s opening is delayed until June 8, with full production anticipated sometime in July.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our workers safe,” Paquin said. “We’re following protocol for every new hire and following CDC and Department of Health recommendations.”

He said the company is filling its management positions in Luverne and taking applications for all areas of work in the plant.

“There is no good news in the pork industry right now, and I think it’s good news that we’re opening,” Paquin said.

Antibiotic-free pigs that were growing in barns across the tri-state area were intended for Luverne at the start of May, but PMP’s parent company, Lynch Livestock, operates Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, Iowa, where most of the product ended up.

Those employees are temperature-checked at the start of their shifts and regularly cleaning their work areas — in addition to taking hand sanitizer home to their families. “Everybody’s working on staying safe,” Paquin said.

In addition, he said the Hospers plant has been diligent about not allowing visitors or vendors in the building, and employees’ temperatures are taken as they show up for their shifts.

He said the Smithfield Foods coronavirus spread is taken seriously in his industry, but for smaller operations, prevention is more manageable.

“We have 400 employees — not 3,700 – that’s a huge difference. Our groups are pretty intimate, so we are better able to visit with our employees,” he said. “If you don’t feel well, don’t come to work.”

He said coronavirus has delayed the start of processing in Luverne, but many management employees are already hired.

He also said he’s not worried about hiring 200 employees on short notice. “There will be plenty of people looking for jobs,” he said. “And we have good-paying jobs.”

Job seekers can get applications at the plant on County Road 4 west of Luverne or through the website, premiumiowapork.com