For the Casey and Lee Westphal family of rural Hills, their dog named Red was a faithful companion.

She was an eager greeter and was dubbed “the best farm hand” by daughter McKenna in a social media post Aug. 21

about the 12-year-old Red Heeler’s death.

A rescue dog, Red was 2 years old when she came to the Westphal farm and proved to be an eager helper to the family.