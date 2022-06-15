PrairiE Loft apartments start renting for fall move-in

As construction continues on the PrairiE Loft Apartment buildings in Luverne, the company is now advertising for fall lease arrangements.

At Monday’s meeting of the Luverne Economic Development Authority, the board reviewed progress on the apartment construction.

There are two, three-story, 27-unit apartment buildings along Hatting Street toward the east end of what used to be the Sharkee’s and Mert’s Repair lots.

They’re being built with support from the City of Luverne, which secured a workforce housing grant to ease housing shortages and encourage local job growth.

On Monday, EDA Director Hollly Sammons referred the board to GreenSmith Builders’ social media updates. The roof is on, windows and doors are installed, and decks are starting to appear on the exterior of each unit.

One of the questions the company recently answered on Facebook and Instagram is, “Why are the buildings now black?”

The exterior is coated with a Naturaseal barrier that is “waterproof, weather- and vapor-resistant, UV stable and eco-friendly. It’s liquid applied and can accommodate building settlement because there are no seams or overlaps that can happen with Tyvek or other wraps.

Earlier this week, large banners went up on the lot and on the side of the south building to advertise that leases can now be arranged for September move-in dates.

•One-bedroom, one-bathroom units with 556 square feet rent for $900 to $1,050.

•Two-bedroom, one-bathroom end units with 790 square feet rent for $1050 to $1,250.

•Two-bedroom, two-bathroom units of 824 square feet rent for $1,250 to $1,350.

• Two-bedroom, two-bathroom units of 896 square feet rent for $1,350 to $1,450.

Each unit is elevator accessible and has its own stackable GE washer and dryer and full set of appliances with granite countertops and undermount sinks.

The buildings have direct access to the Luverne Loop that connects with the Ashby Memorial Trail and the Blue Mounds Trail.

According to the company’s website, the apartments are built to meet “EnergyStar, Indoor AirPlus, Zero Energy Ready Home requirements and those of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, making them the most energy efficient buildings in the state.”

There will be EV car chargers in the parking lot and solar panels on the roof.

“All interior finishes are low-emitting and we've included an ERV fresh air machine in each unit to bring in fresh, filtered outdoor air,” the website states.

All units have radiant heated floors and dedicated heat pump heating and cooling systems, and the entire complex was built out of structural insulated panels made in Cottonwood.

“Each building is fire sprinklered and protected by a security system. We even added an Amazon package center to each lobby for our guests’ convenience.”

Tuesday’s city council meeting (after the Star Herald press time) had an agenda item to approve plans and specifications for paving the parking lot at the apartment property and to authorize advertising for bids.

The city and GreenSmith Builders have a signed development agreement that states the developer will finance the apartment complex that will carry a minimum assessment of $8 million, and part of the City’s fiscal responsibility is to pay for the parking lot.

More information about the apartments can be found at GreenSmith.Builders.