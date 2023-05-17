Poppy Day May 26

National Poppy Day is Friday, May 26, and Gov. Tim Walz declared May as Poppy Month in Minnesota.

Red poppies symbolize the sacrifice of United States service members killed while protecting our nation.

They’re worn to honor those fallen heroes and to support military service people, veterans and their families.

Local American Legion Auxiliary members accept donations for poppies at Bomgaars, Pizza Ranch, Sunshine Foods and local banks.

All money collected directly supports service members, veterans and their families through the Legion’s outreach programs.

For example, American Legion Auxiliary members use the funds for Veterans Home bingo, painting, musical programs, newspaper subscriptions, Christmas presents, cover-ups and more. Also, money raised through poppy sales can now be used to support Honor Flights.

To donate or for more information, call Luverne American Legion Auxiliary President Dianna Tomlinson, 507-220-0275.