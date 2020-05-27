'Pomp and Circumstances' ... parade style

The Luverne High School Class of 2020 wrapped up the school year with a virtual commencement and spectacular community parade Sunday afternoon. After a long spring of missed events and landmark senior moments, the parade — with fire truck escorts and enthusiastic community support — was a welcome opportunity to celebrate with a little human interaction. The parade — about 100 units long — started and ended in the school parking lot and wound through all the neighborhoods of Luverne. Students and parents later remarked that they were impressed by the strong show of community support. Nearly every block along the route had people cheering, clapping, waving “congratulations” signs and honking horns.

Adrian High School takes graduation to go

Adrian High School seniors wrapped up their final year with a graduation parade Friday night from the high school to the lower city park. Senior names were announced on car radios as the graduates and families drove to the high school front door where gloved and masked school board members handed out diplomas ahead of the parade, escorted by emergency vehicles. The commencement program with recorded speeches was observed online Saturday.