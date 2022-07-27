Political campaign and private signs not permitted on state highway right of way

Meetings

Springwater Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the township hall.

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Poplar Creek Care Center.

Apply by Aug. 1 to join H-BC stakeholder committee

The Hills-Beaver Creek School Board is seeking members for its facility stakeholder committee, made up of 20 district residents, school administration and staff. Apply by Aug. 1 at https://forms.gle/QWWZYijC2hWE6uZA7 or to Todd Holthaus, Superintendent, Hills-Beaver Creek Schools, P.O. Box 547, 301 N. Summit Ave., Hills, MN 56138 or email t.holthaus@isd671.net.

SAIL classes coming to Beaver Creek, Hills

A strength, balance and fitness program will be offered in Hills and Beaver Creek beginning Aug. 2 through Oct. 24.

SAIL: Stay Active & Independent for Life is offered through A.C.E. of SW Minnesota-Rock County and is led by volunteers. There is no charge. Contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 to register.

Mobile dental clinics coming to Luverne

Mobile dental clinics will be in Luverne Aug. 3 and 4 at the Rock County Health and Human Services community room. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children of all ages. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance are accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Free Community Meal July 27

The United Methodist Church will host its Free Community Meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Rock County Fairgrounds. Pickup option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

Register students new to Luverne district

Families with children who are new to the Luverne School District can set up an appointment to register for the 2022-23 school year.

Call the Luverne Middle School/High School, 507-283-4497, or the elementary school, 507-283-4497. Both offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Aug. 1.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

The Adult Summer Reading Program is currently underway at the Rock County Library. For every five books read between now and Aug. 15, an entry may be placed in the drawing to win one of four gift baskets. The program is open to ages 18 and older and includes e-books and e-audiobooks.

Storytime @ the Park will be 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in various parks in Luverne. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. The last story time will be July 28 in Hawkinson Park.

Teens in Action (grades 5-12) will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. A different activity will be featured each week.

The summer reading program, “Camp iRead: Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” continues to Aug. 1.

Readers in grades K-4 who completed all eight weeks of the summer program will be invited to an End of Summer Pizza Party at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

Teens (grades 5-12) who complete a bingo card will be invited to a pizza/prize party at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

Seed library is open and available to anyone in the public who wants to plant a garden. Flowers, fruit and vegetable seeds are available for free.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration begins at 6 p.m.

Reminiscence Kits are available featuring various topics such as gardening, pets, baking, sewing, farming and hunting. The kits are designed to use with a loved one experiencing memory loss, encouraging the loved one to open up about activities they once loved in the past.

Register for Luverne

Community Ed

Community Education office is closed through July 29. Please watch registration deadlines carefully.

Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to Luverne on Aug. 15-20. There are openings yet for actors kindergarten (as attended during 21-22 school year) through age 7 and ages 12 - 18 to take part in the live production of “Hansel and Gretel.” Fee is $45.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. A four-hour refresher class will be offered on Aug. 18. The eight-hour beginner Defensive Driving class will be offered on Nov. 7 and 10.

Register now for Discovery Time preschool starting in September for your child ages 3-5 years of age. There are openings in all sections. Early Learning Scholarships may be available to those who qualify.

Prairie Ally seeks workers

Volunteer workers are needed from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at Prairie Ally public food forest for a variety of maintenance tasks. No RSVP necessary. Other work opportunities are available by appointment by contacting info@projectfoodforest.org. Donations are also welcome for Prairie Ally, which is located along Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.