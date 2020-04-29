Planting season spurred by sunshine, warm temps

Temperatures reached the upper 70s for several days in a row this past week, and area farmers took advantage of warming soil to get a big chunk of spring planting done. Curt Sandbulte, with his daughter, Alena, in the buddy seat plants a field near Beaver Creek Wednesday just north of the Palisade Lutheran Church west cemetery. Many farm operators have said soil conditions this spring are fit for planting across southern and western Minnesota, but persistent cool soil had been a concern prior to mid-April.