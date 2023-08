Kevin Elbers was 34 years old when Pizza Ranch owner Lila Bauer hired him as a delivery driver in 1993, a year after opening the Luverne restaurant.

On Monday, Aug. 7, at 7:45 p.m., Elbers clocked out for the last time, retiring after 29 years with Bauer and the Pizza Ranch.

On Friday, Bauer and the rest of the Pizza Ranch crew hosted a retirement party for Elbers.