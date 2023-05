Blue Mounds State Park naturalist Tiffany Muellner will lead hikers on a “Wildlife Mamas and Babies Hike” Saturday morning, beginning at the park’s picnic area.

The hike begins at 9 a.m.

“It’s one of those programs that’s really going to vary,” Muellner said.

Center to the hike will be viewing more than a dozen bison babies and the rest of the herd.