Nooks and crannies, hidden portals, a trap door, narrow, winding stairwells, a rooftop lookout tower … all were featured on a recent backstage tour of the Historic Palace Theatre in Luverne Thursday.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.