The results reported for the Open Class competition at the 2022 Rock County Fair are as follows:

Floral

•Best of Show: Taedra McKenzie.

•Reserve: Cambrie Bork.

•Champions: Aisha Porter, Jackie Gyberg, Lynda Van Ruler, Becky Ossefoort.

•Reserve: Judy Knutson, Betty Leuthold, Lynette Jauert.

•Youth Champion: Taedra McKenzie.

