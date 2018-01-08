Open class entries shine at 2018 fair

Following are the results reported for Open Class competition at the 2018 Rock County Fair:

Floral:

•Best of Show: Taedra McKenzie; Reserve Best of Show: Jane Wellington.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Ian Jauert, Tori Hemme, Carter Petersen, Jane Wellington, Shirley Sandager, Taedra McKenzie.

•Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Sylvie Jauert, Kelli Hellerud, Carter Petersen, Lynette Jauert, Shirley Connor, Marrs Thone.

Baking:

•Best of Show: Ashlee Overvaag; Reserve Best of Show: Shirley Conner.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Shirley Connor, Ashley Overvaag.

•Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Becky Sehr, Ashley Overvaag.

Table Topper:

•Best of Show: Sharon Zinnel; Reserve Best of Show Deb Barnett.

Gift Basket

•Best of Show: Shirley Connor; Reserve Best of Show: Chloe Schoeneman; Reserve: Barb Sandbulte.

Photography

•Best of Show: Valerie Meinerts; Reserve Best of Show: Valerie Meinerts.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Valerie Meinerts (2), Jo-Hannah Ladd; Reserve Champion of Subdivisions: Valerie Meinerts (2), Sarah Essman.

Sewing

•Jr. Best of Show: Austyn Pap; Reserve Best of Show: Julia Ferguson.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Ava Steinhoff, Austyn Pap; Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Julia Ferguson.

•Adult Best of Show: Pam Aarke; Reserve Best of Show: Deloris Leenderts.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Betty Leuthold, Sharon Zinnel, Delores Leenderts, Pam Aarke, Margaret Larson; Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Carol Goehle, Vicky Henderson, Denise Dirks, Barb Sandbulte, Sharon Zinnel.

Needlework

•Best of Show: Sandy Loose; Reserve Best of Show: Gloria Nelson.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Sandy Loose (3), Deb VanHerde, Gloria Nelson, Doral Guzman. Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Deb VanHerde, Dawn Vander Beek, Doral Guzman, Sandy Loose.

Senior Citizens

•Best of Show: Henrietta Haak. Reserve Best of Show: Sharon Zinnel.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Henrietta Haak, Betty Leuthold, Marcia Essman, Sharon Zinnel, Gloria Nelson, Nancy Walgrave. Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Doral Kramer Guzman (2), Alice Bjerrum, Betty Leuthold, Margaret Larson, Jane Wellington.

Wood and Wood Carving:

•Best of Show: Daryl Hilfers. Reserve Best of Show: Jack Cragoe.

•Champion of subdivisions: Jack Cragoe, Daryl Hilfers, Colter Thone, Mel Hamann. Reserve Champion of Subdivisions: Jack Cragoe, Patrick Vogel.

Metal work

•Best of Show: Orvin Heckt, Dylan Mente.

Junior Arts and Crafts

•Best of Show: Kaitlyn McDowell; Reserve Best of Show: Penni Moore.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Kaitlyn McDowell, Katherine Pizel, Ian Jauert, Sarah Stegenga. Reserve Champions of Subdividsions: Kaitlyn McDowell, Makayla Baker, Penni Moore, Mazzi Moore.

Arts and Crafts

•Best of Show: Annabelle Petronek. Reserve Best of Show: Verland Johnson.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Laura Richters, Lorna Boots.

•Professional Best of Show: Lori Witte.

Home preservation

•Best of Show: Katie Walgrave. Reserve Best of Show: Stacey Thone.

Fruits and Vegetables

•Best of Show: Dorral Kramer Guzman. Reserve Best of Show: Shirley Sandager.

•Champions of Subdivisons: Dorral Kramer Guzman, Sarah Stegenga. Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Shirley Sandager, Gabe Horton.

Crops

•Best of Show: Derick Fick. Reserve Best of Show: Eric Fick. Champions of Subdivisions: Derek Fick, Eric Fick (2). Reserve Champions of Subdivisions: Jason VandeBerg, Alon Hemme (2).

Bucket of Flowers

•Best of Show: Marie Gleis. Reserve Best of show: Reva Hoff.

•Champions of Subdivisions: Reva Hoff, Marie Gleis, Elaine Hamann. Reserve Champion of Subdivisions: Ron Griffin, Donna Knight, John Baustian.