Obsolete grain elevator demolished in Hardwick

An excavator made quick work of the former wooden elevator at Chandler Feed Co. in Hardwick Thursday afternoon, May 7. According to manager Miles Brown, the small grain storage structure hadn’t been in use recently and its age (estimated to be one of the early structures built at the city’s founding in 1892) and small size made the structure obsolete. Now the open area exists between the feed company’s office and bagged feed warehouse. “It looks a whole lot better,” Brown said. “Cleaned it (the area) up quite a bit.”