Adult and youth members of Grace Lutheran Church assembled for the congregation’s annual “Live Nativity” Sunday in the church parking lot in Luverne. The recreated Biblical nativity scene featured Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus in the manger, three wisemen and shepherds with live donkeys, goats and camels and an angel overlooking the manger.

