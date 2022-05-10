Nominations sought for school Hall of Fame

Next year during Homecoming, Luverne School District will induct the first class into the Luverne High School Hall of Fame.

The idea was introduced during the All-School Reunion in July, and a committee has been established to sift through nominations and recommend induction.

Nominees must have attended Luverne Public School for eight years or graduated from Luverne High School.

Nominees must have made notable contributions in their profession, personal endeavors and made significant contributions at a local, regional, state, national or international level.

Nomination forms should be returned to Luverne Public School by Jan. 31, 2023.

The forms are available on the school website and available at the District Office at the Luverne Public School.

The inductees will have their names engraved on a granite wall that will be part of the new Alumni Garden located near the canopy on the east side of the school complex.

Warren Herreid II has generously donated funds to cover the Hall of Fame granite wall. The Luverne Education Legacy Fund will step in and handle the induction ceremony and the cost of the engraving.