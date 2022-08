The filing deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 16, for local leaders interested in running for office.

So far, two new candidates — Zach Nolz and Scott Wessels — and incumbent Eric Hartman have filed for five open seats on the Luverne School Board.

The open seats are held by Katie Baustian, Reva Sehr and Jodi Bosch — all three of whom have indicated they will not seek re-election.