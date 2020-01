Lauren Joy Klosterman entered the world Jan. 1 as the first baby of 2020 born in Sanford Luverne. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Her parents are Kelly and Calvin Klosterman, Lismore, and she has a 13-year-old sibling, Jaden Russell. Her grandparents are Dale and Lori Klosterman, Adrian, and Warren and Teresa Kooiman, Edgerton.