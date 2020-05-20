New school entrance takes shape

Workers with Gil Haugan Construction of Sioux Falls begin setting the steel beams Tuesday for the new Luverne Middle-High School commons that will bridge the school with the elementary building. As part of the commons construction is the new performing arts center on the north side of the commons. It is expected to be last project to be completed in the school’s $31 million improvement project by the start of class in the fall of 2021.

Since in-person classes at Luverne Public Schools were canceled in mid-March due to the pandemic, and students haven’t returned to the buildings, workers have demolished more sections of the middle-high school including the former second-floor media center and home economics room.