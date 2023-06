It will be a busy construction summer at Luverne Public Schools as work continues on the Alumni Garden, located on the east side of the middle-high school. Crews continue to bring in granite blocks that make up the outdoor classroom portion of the $1.4 million project, which is expected to be finished in September.

