Minnesota-Wisconsin Playground of Golden Valley is installing new playground equipment on both the north and south sides of Luverne Elementary School. Students will have new basketball hoops (with help from the Luverne Basketball Association). A new cement pad was poured for the basketball area, removing the former play area from school’s parking lot.

