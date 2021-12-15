National Guard breaks ground on Readiness Center

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Tuesday afternoon for the new $17.5 million Minnesota National Guard Readiness and Community Center in Luverne.

Federal, state and local leaders observed the official launch of a 46,293-square-foot facility on West Koehn Avenue in Luverne’s Industrial Park.

Officials shared remarks at a public event at the current National Guard Armory on South Freeman Avenue and then traveled to the building site with gold shovels for the groundbreaking

The Luverne center features assembly halls, work bays, storage areas, classrooms, learning center, and a fitness center with locker rooms, according to construction and facilities management officer Lt. Col. Troy Fink.

“The new training and community center in Luverne will be a quality, eco-friendly building that will enhance training, bring new capabilities to the area, and contribute to the mission readiness of the soldiers in the local unit,” Fink said.

Once finished in 2023, the readiness center will receive LEED Silver Certification through the U.S. Green Building Council.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and focuses on encouraging more sustainable approaches in the way buildings are designed, constructed and operated.

The Luverne readiness center will have a closed-loop ground-source Geothermal heat pump, demand control ventilation, air cooled chiller, efficient high-quality LED lighting, and daytime adaptive and occupant-dimmable lighting controls.

The new facility is not only for the military but the community at large, a role that has been limited in the current facility.

“The presence of National Guard members will provide significant benefits to the community, county and state of Minnesota for decades to come,” said Luverne Mayor Pat Baustian.

“It will be a visible anchor in our community that all citizens of Luverne and fellow Minnesotans can be proud of.”

When not in use by Guard members, the large assembly hall can transform into two full-sized basketball courts for public events.

The Luverne readiness center is the first of its kind to be built with federal, state and private funds.

The KAHR Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Jeannine Rivet and Warren Herreid II, pledged more than $6.2 million toward the project.

The addition of private funding accelerated the National Guard’s plans to possibly bring the Luverne and Pipestone guard units of the 1st Battalion and 125th Field Artillery Regiment together into one readiness center, according to Don Kerr, executive director of the state Department of Military Affairs.

The Foundation’s contribution allows for the construction of an additional assembly at the readiness center.

“We were happy to accept a very generous offer from the KAHR Foundation,” Kerr said. “This, combined with the provision of land by the city, accelerated our plan to replace the armory in Luverne.”

An analysis of both units will take place with any formal consolidation plans announced closer to the Luverne location’s opening in 2023.

Battalion leader Lt. Col. Mark Gile will oversee the analysis.

“Our organizational intent is to consolidate the Battery in Luverne, but that has not been approved at this time,” he said.

As for the current armory, Kerr said that the building will be offered for sale.

“The armory will be appraised and offered for sale for the appraised value first to the city and the county, and then to the general public,” Kerr said.

The current Luverne armory was built in 1922. Planning for the new readiness center began in 2017.

Preparation of the 15-acre site began last month by Henning Construction of Adrian. Brennan Companies of Mankato are the project’s general contractors.

About the Minnesota National Guard

Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has more than 13,000 soldiers and airman who serve in 58 communities across the state.

The citizen-soldiers and airmen are “always ready” to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies and contribute to local communities. For more information, visit https://MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.