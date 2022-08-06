NAMI: Mental Health Bill to address needs, especially for children

In one of their final actions of the regular legislative sessions, the Minnesota House and Senate passed a mental health bill that will address some needs, especially for children.

“We are facing a mental health crisis in our state,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota. “More people are needing mental health services and yet access is diminishing.”

In 2019 a task force began studying community competency restoration programs to develop recommendations for individuals deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The bill provides clear directives and timelines on the supervision of defendants to protect community concerns and the constitutional rights of the defendant at the same time.

“[This] will result in meaningful changes in people’s lives. Instead of going through the revolving door into the jails, people with mental illnesses will be connected to the treatment, services, and housing they need to be well in the community,” Abderholden said.

Among other things, the bill creates funding for:

•Crisis stabilization beds for children and youth. Currently there are crisis beds only for adults. This will provide an option for children boarding in the ER but who do not need hospitalization.

•School and shelter mental health programs, providing mental health treatment where the children and youth are.

•Loan forgiveness for mental health professionals.

•Mobile crisis services to build on the current system that covers all 87 counties but with inadequate funding cannot always respond in a timely way.

•Supervision to become a mental health professional for free. Finding and paying for supervision has been a major barrier for people completing their licensure requirements.

•Locked residential facilities for people deemed incompetent to stand trial.

•Programs that help young people experiencing psychosis.

Another bill that passed late Sunday night was the Health and Human Services Policy bill. Among other things it allows:

•Children's Hospital to add psychiatric beds.

•Two-way interactive “telehealth” to supervise people working toward licensure.

•Mental health practitioners to be case managers.

•Students completing an internship or practicum to be mental health practitioners.

•Respite care for foster families.

Abderholden said NAMI applauds these investments and policy changes but is still needed for day treatment and stabilizing and maintaining workers in children’s programs.

NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.