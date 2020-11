Bakker Movers out of Doon, Iowa, move this machine shop west on Dodge Street (County Road 5) west of Luverne Monday morning. The building, 50 feet wide and 80 feet long, belongs to Brian Fick, who bought it from the Lynn Lopau property to move three quarters of a mile to his acreage.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.