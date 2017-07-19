Motor vehicle services limited for tech upgrade

The Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) will be limited starting Monday because of an upgrade and replacement of the vehicle services computer system.

Online services

· Online vehicle tab renewal will be unavailable July 17-24.

· Customers planning to renew their July tabs online will need to do so before Monday to allow time for their new stickers to arrive in the mail.

Local office impact

· Anyone planning to visit their local office to renew tabs, transfer titles, renew or apply for a driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to do so before July 20 when vehicle services will be unavailable and some offices may be closed or have different hours.

· July 20-24:

o Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application will not be available.

o Driver’s license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed.

· July 22

o In addition to motor vehicle registration and title services, driver’s license services will also be unavailable on July 22.

o Most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed on this date.

· Customers should call their local office before visiting during these dates for hours and service availability.