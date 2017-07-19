Home / Home

Motor vehicle services limited for tech upgrade

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 10:30am jkor

The Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DPS-DVS) will be limited starting Monday because of an upgrade and replacement of the vehicle services computer system.

 

Online services

·         Online vehicle tab renewal will be unavailable July 17-24.

·         Customers planning to renew their July tabs online will need to do so before Monday to allow time for their new stickers to arrive in the mail.

 

Local office impact

·         Anyone planning to visit their local office to renew tabs, transfer titles, renew or apply for a driver’s license or ID card are encouraged to do so before July 20 when vehicle services will be unavailable and some offices may be closed or have different hours.

·         July 20-24:

o    Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application will not be available.

o    Driver’s license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed.

·         July 22

o    In addition to motor vehicle registration and title services, driver’s license services will also be unavailable on July 22.

o    Most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed on this date.

·         Customers should call their local office before visiting during these dates for hours and service availability.

