A newborn calf romps in front of its mother and a yearling bison Friday at Blue Mounds State Park.A bison cow stands watch over her newborn calf as the calf rests in the sun that generated mild 80-degree temperatures on Friday.Two bison calves mingle with the herd Friday at the Blue Mounds State Park.A bison calf born last week walks with its mother Friday at the Blue Mounds State Park.

A mother's love

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:48am mfodness

The first bison calves arrived last week at the Blue Mounds State Park north of Luverne, when three were born on Wednesday and Thursday. According to park manager Chris Ingebretsen, park staff anticipates at least one calf born each week from now through the end of June. The park remains closed to camping, due to the coronavirus pandemic but remains open for daytime visits. The bison and the calves can be viewed from the park’s various hiking trails.

