A mother's love

The first bison calves arrived last week at the Blue Mounds State Park north of Luverne, when three were born on Wednesday and Thursday. According to park manager Chris Ingebretsen, park staff anticipates at least one calf born each week from now through the end of June. The park remains closed to camping, due to the coronavirus pandemic but remains open for daytime visits. The bison and the calves can be viewed from the park’s various hiking trails.