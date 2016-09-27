Mother Nature has her way with Band Festival

Saturday’s Tri-State Band Festival started out like most of the others have for the past 66 years in Luverne.

High school students marched down Main Street in a parade of festive band music and bright colors under a crisp autumn sky.

But clouds rolled in for the afternoon performances at Cardinal Field, and after the 2 p.m. break, O’ Gorman High School’s routine was cut short by an announcement to take cover.

A thunderstorm — with threatening lightning — forced bands and fans inside the school for a 45-minute recess.

The plan was to resume competition after the storm passed, but it lingered. And persistent torrential rains forced event organizers to consider a Plan B.

Remaining participants performed in the Cardinal Gym, but only bands and judges would be allowed, since there was no room for spectators.

The awards ceremony also remained in the gym while rain continued to fall outdoors.

Event organizers said it was the only time this had happened in the history of the Tri-State Band Festival event.

There has been snow, blistering heat and wet conditions, but the bands have played on.

Many remember the 2005 thunderstorm when the field cleared for an hour-and-a-half rain delay. The field competition resumed, but just as the last band completed its performance, threatening weather returned.

Award ceremonies were moved indoors that year, but organizers were criticized for waiting too long to send people for cover.

Following that event, Band Festival organizers developed a clearer plan for when to halt a performance and how to proceed with weather delays.

Luverne High School band students, as hosts of the Tri-State Band Festival, do not participate in their own festival, but they did participate in the Big Sioux Review Saturday night in Brandon.

The festival there was able to proceed outdoors, since Brandon hadn’t received as much rain.

The marching Cardinals ended their long day on a high note by bringing home a first-place rating for their performance in Brandon.

Results:

CLASS A-1

1. Garretson High School, SD

2. Adrian High School, MN

3. George Little Rock High School, IA

4. Boyden-Hull High School, IA

CLASS A

1. Murray County Central High School, MN

CLASS AA

1. West Central High School, SD

2. Tea High School, SD

3. Lennox High School, SD

4. Pipestone Area High School, MN

CLASS AAA

1. Worthington High School, MN

2. Stewartville High School, MN

FIELD

CLASS A

1. Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, IA

2. West Lyon High School, IA

CLASS AA

1. West Central High School, SD

2. Lennox High School, SD

3. Madison High School, SD

4. Pipestone Area High School, MN

CLASS AAA

1. O’Gorman High School, SD

2. Yankton High School, SD

CLASS AAAA

1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, SD

2. Brandon Valley High School, SD

CLASS AAAA

1. Brandon Valley High School, SD

KM GETMAN AWARD O’Gorman High School, SD

PARADE SWEEPSTAKES Worthington High School, MN

PEOPLE’S CHOICE – PARADE Worthington High School, MN

CLASS A

OUTSTANDING WIND West Lyon High School, IA

OUTSTANDING PERCUSSION Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, IA

OUTSTANDING AUXILIARY Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, IA

OUTSTANDING DRUM MAJOR West Lyon High School, IA

CLASS AA

OUTSTANDING WIND West Central High School, SD

OUTSTANDING PERCUSSION Pipestone Area High School, MN

OUTSTANDING AUXILIARY West Central High School, SD

OUTSTANDING DRUM MAJOR Lennox High School, SD

CLASS AAA

OUTSTANDING WIND O’Gorman High School, SD

OUTSTANDING PERCUSSION O’Gorman High School, SD

OUTSTANDING DRUM MAJOR O’Gorman High School, SD

CLASS AAAA

OUTSTANDING WIND Brandon Valley High School, SD

OUTSTANDING PERCUSSION Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, SD

OUTSTANDING DRUM MAJOR Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, SD