The Brass Quartet of (from left) Tyler Hodge, Gavin Folkestad, William Johnson and James Jarvie entertained the public Monday night in one of dozens of free activities at the Plaza on Main in Luverne. The events, organized through the Luverne Area Chamber, have ranged from music performances to coloring to yoga.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login here. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for online subscriptions. We also have a new One-Day Option for just 99¢. Thank you.